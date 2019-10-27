LSU jumps to No. 1 in AP Poll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baton Rouge, La. -- LSU is now the top-ranked team in the nation. The Tigers moved-up one spot from No. 2 to No. 1 on Sunday, after their 3-point win over then-ranked No. 9 Auburn Saturday night. Alabama slid to 2, while Ohio State and Clemson stayed-put at 3 and 4 respectively. Auburn fell to 11 with the loss.

Here is the latest full AP Top 25 Poll:

POLL ALERT: LSU jumps to No. 1 in AP Top 25 presented by @askRegions, just 2 points ahead of Alabama; Ohio State, Clemson, Penn State round out top five. Full poll: https://t.co/DWCBw9xytP More college football coverage: https://t.co/Fy8sGPLf7y pic.twitter.com/uWu6qMtp2q — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 27, 2019

LSU has won the last two games against Auburn by a total of four points. And, the difference in both games, was Joe Burrow. Last year, he led to a nine point fourth quarter, and a one point win. One year later, against perhaps the SEC`s best defense, Burrow completed 32 of 42 passes, and ran for the game winning touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The win 23-20 was quite different than many this season.

"We have very talented team, great players," Burrow said. "I think we can win 7-6, and we can 70-62. We have great players all over the field. Tough guys all around."

So the Tigers are 8-0 and they have a bye week, before playing you know who in Tuscaloosa November 9th. LSU players knew the questions about the team to the East in red were coming. They were ready.

"It is a big game, and now it is the biggest game," said Clyde Edwards-Helaire. "So, we will go into it prepared, with film study. And, go back to fundamentals."