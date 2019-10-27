× Brees-y start: Saints lead ‘Zona at half

Drew Brees, making his first start since September 15th, is 20 for 27 passing for 197 yards.

The Saints lead Arizona 10-6 at half.

Saints running back Latavious Murray scored the only TD of the game, an 8 yard run in the second quarter.

On the last play of the first half, the Saints had a touchdown pass from Brees to Dan Arnold wiped out by a holding call on offensive tackle Terron Armstead.

Since the Saints were out of time outs, the half ended.

Saints starting center Erik McCoy left the game on the final drive of the second quarter. He was replaced by former LSU and Brother Martin star Will Clapp.