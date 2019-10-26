What are the odds for LSU vs Auburn plus Saints and Tulane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A huge match-up in Death Valley highlights the football action around the area this weekend. A top 10 game between Auburn and LSU. Jason Logan of Covers.com breaks it all down with Hank Allen.

Plus Drew Brees may make his return this weekend. What has that done for the line against the Cardinals on Sunday?

And Tulane is coming off a tough loss to Memphis. Now another tough game on the road against Memphis. Get the details on the recent history of this match-up and how you can use that to bet this weekend.

