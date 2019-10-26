Tulane loses on last second field goal

Posted 6:26 PM, October 26, 2019

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 14: Head coach Willie Fritz of the Tulane Green Wave looks on during first quarter action against the Florida International Golden Panthers on October 14, 2017 at FIU Stadium in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Annapolis, Md. – Navy kicked a 48-yard field goal as time expired to defeat Tulane 41-38. The Midshipmen led by as many at 24-0 to start the game and after holding a 31-14 lead at the half, the Green Wave scored 17-straight to tie the game at 31 early in the 4th. From there, Navy jumped back out front 38-31 with 5:23 to play, Tulane responded to tie the game at 38 with 1:01 to play, and then the Midshipman drove down the field to kick the game-winning field goal, handing Tulane their second-straight loss.

Justin McMillan threw for 3 touchdowns and rushed for two more in the loss, and finished 20-29 for 290 yards and rushed for 25 yards. He also threw two interceptions– including one in the second quarter that was returned for a Navy touchdown. His main target was Darnell Mooney, who led the way with 112 yards on 5 catches and a touchdown. Cameron Carroll was Tulane’s leading rusher with 71 yards on 8 carries.

Navy’s offense was powered by two players with more than 100 yards rushing– Jamale Carothers with 154 on 14 carries and 4 total touchdowns (3 rush, 1 receiving) and Malcolm Perry with 142 on 22 carries. The Midshipmen (6-1, 4-1 AAC) finished with 385 yards rushing.

Tulane (5-3, 2-2 AAC) returns to Yulman Stadium next Saturday to host Tulsa at 3:00 p.m. CT.

