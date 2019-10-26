× Tulane loses on last second field goal

Annapolis, Md. – Navy kicked a 48-yard field goal as time expired to defeat Tulane 41-38. The Midshipmen led by as many at 24-0 to start the game and after holding a 31-14 lead at the half, the Green Wave scored 17-straight to tie the game at 31 early in the 4th. From there, Navy jumped back out front 38-31 with 5:23 to play, Tulane responded to tie the game at 38 with 1:01 to play, and then the Midshipman drove down the field to kick the game-winning field goal, handing Tulane their second-straight loss.

Justin McMillan threw for 3 touchdowns and rushed for two more in the loss, and finished 20-29 for 290 yards and rushed for 25 yards. He also threw two interceptions– including one in the second quarter that was returned for a Navy touchdown. His main target was Darnell Mooney, who led the way with 112 yards on 5 catches and a touchdown. Cameron Carroll was Tulane’s leading rusher with 71 yards on 8 carries.

Navy’s offense was powered by two players with more than 100 yards rushing– Jamale Carothers with 154 on 14 carries and 4 total touchdowns (3 rush, 1 receiving) and Malcolm Perry with 142 on 22 carries. The Midshipmen (6-1, 4-1 AAC) finished with 385 yards rushing.

Tulane (5-3, 2-2 AAC) returns to Yulman Stadium next Saturday to host Tulsa at 3:00 p.m. CT.