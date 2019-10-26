× Tooth and nail: LSU tied with Auburn 10-10 at half

One of the best rivalry games in the Southeastern Conference is again playing out Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Auburn and second ranked LSU are tied at 10 at halftime.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow completed a 20 yard TD pass to Terrace Marshall and freshman Cade York booted a 20 yard field goal with 33 seconds to play in the half.

Auburn scored its only TD on a one yard fourth down sneak by quarterback Patrick Nix.

Burrow is 22 of 27 passing for 208 yards at the half.

The game is chippy. Both teams have been flagged for 15 penalties.