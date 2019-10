× Report: Brees to start vs Cardinals

When Drew Brees said “his plan” was to play, he was correct.

According to an ESPN report, Brees will start for the Saints at quarterback Sunday against Arizona.

It will be six weeks to the day Sunday, when Brees injured the thumb on his throwing hand against the Rams in Los Angeles. The injury required surgery.

The 6-1 Saints have won all 5 games this season with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback.