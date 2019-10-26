× Prograis loses in WBSS Final

London, England – The highly anticipated World Boxing Super Series Super Lightweight final between two undefeated boxers did not disappoint Saturday at the O2 in London. Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor went the distance, where Taylor was ultimately awarded the majority decision, becoming the unified champ at 140 and the winner of the coveted Ali Trophy.

The judges scored the card 114-114, 115-113, 117-112 in favor of the “Tartan Tornado,” who handed Prograis the first loss of his career.

After the fight, it was nothing but respect between the two top fighters.

“It was a close fight,” Prograis said after. “I know he was at home so I knew it was going to be close but the better man won tonight so it’s cool. I thought it was pretty even to be honest. I thought it was pretty even all the way until like the last three rounds and then I thought I caught up. I thought I caught up. I started timing him. I started moving my head but he won. I can’t say nothing about it. I give no excuses. The better man won tonight. No excuses at all. Thank y’all England and I’ll be back!”

Prograis (24-1) and Taylor (16-0) traded punches early and often, in a non-stop battle that lived-up to the billing as one of the best fights of the year.