KENNER, LA – Post-tropical storm Olga moved through southeast Louisiana early Saturday morning, leaving a train of destruction in her path.

Power outages have been reported all across the south shore, including at the Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY).

Hundreds of travelers are stranded at the airport, as dozens of flights are canceled and delayed.

Very heavy rain doused the area, causing flash flood warnings and flood advisories, and winds gusted into the 40s and 50s at times.