Olga moving through southeast Louisiana

The center of what was tropical storm Olga is moving through southeast Louisiana early Saturday morning. Very heavy rain has been the issue as this system moves through. Several areas have seen flash flood warnings or flood advisories.

Winds have also been strong gusting into the 40s and 50s at times. Reports of power outages from this system have come in, especially on the south shore.

The best thing to do is stay inside until this moves through your area. Heavy rain and strong wind will make for dangerous driving conditions. At night it is also more difficult to see street flooding occurring. As always avoid driving through flooded areas.

Once this moves out the rest of the weekend is looking nice.