Olga crushes house in Madisonville



MADISONVILLE, LA — Behind the tree in the photo above is a house. Click on the gallery to see more pics of the damage.

As Olga lost its strength moving across southeast Louisiana, the storm still packed a big punch.

In Madisonville, a home on Saint Francis Avenue was crushed by a tree. The combination of wind and soggy ground from Olga proved to be too much for the tree‘s roots which were pulled from the ground.

According to neighbors, the homeowner was out of town at the time but has since rushed back.

While a few locations in Saint Tammany Parish suffered damage from fallen trees or branches, a much wider swath of the parish was affected by power outages.

Neighbors in Madisonville say they have been told by Cleco that it could be late Sunday afternoon before power is restored.