Halftime: Navy 31, Tulane 14

October 26, 2019
Annapolis, Md. — After trailing 24-0, Tulane’s offense finally got on the board halfway through the second quarter cutting into Navy’s lead, but the Green Wave still trail 31-14 at the break.

The Midshipmen scored on their first 4 drives of the game, while the Green Wave had to punt on their first 3 drives.

Jamale Carothers scored Navy’s first three touchdowns of the game, the first a 52-yard run, then a 35-yard run and the third coming on 31-yard reception from Malcolm Perry.

Tulane’s first score came at the 7:45 mark of the second quarter, when Justin McMillan ran it in from a yard out. Darnell Mooney scored 3 and a half minutes later on their only other touchdown of the first half on a 22-yard reception from McMillan. That cut it to 24-14, but Navy found the endzone one more time before the break on a Diego Fagot 17-yard pick-6.

McMillan is 9-15 for 170 yards with a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown and one interception. He has been sacked once. Mooney leads the way with 78 yards on 3 catches and a touchdown. Carothers leads the Midshipmen with 123 yards on 8 carries.

At the half, Navy has out-gained Tulane 325-208 and 257-38 on the ground alone. Navy has also dominated time of possession 20:42 to just 9:18.

