Entergy outage alerts have been going out since about 2 A.M. as the Southshore gets pounded with post-tropical storm winds.

The outages are mostly in Metairie and Kenner, with some parts of New Orleans and the Westbank being affected.

Outage maps show the new Kenner Airport, MSY, without power as of 8 A.M. also.

Follow WGNO.com for all the latest information on Olga.