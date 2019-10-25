Your Local Election Headquarters: November 16 Tangipahoa Parish ballot

TANGIPAHOA PARISH – For the next month, the candidates below will once again be fighting for your vote.
The Gubernatorial General Election will be held on Nov. 16, 2019.
For those looking to vote in this election, the deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 16, and the deadline to register through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Oct. 26.
Early voting will be Nov. 2-9 (except Sunday, Nov. 3) from 8:30 A.M. to 6 P.M.
The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is Nov. 12 by 4:30 P.M. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).
The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is Nov. 15 by 4:30 P.M. (other than military and overseas voters).
On the ballot:
Governor- John Bel Edwards – Democrat
Governor- ‘Eddie’ Rispone – Republican
Secretary of State- Kyle Ardoin – Republican
Secretary of State- ‘Gwen’ Collins-Greenup – Democrat
Associate Justice Supreme Court, 1st Supreme Court District- ‘Will’ Crain – Republican
Associate Justice Supreme Court, 1st Supreme Court District- Hans Liljeberg – Republican
BESE District 6- ‘Ronnie’ Morris – Republican
BESE District 6- Gregory Spiers – Republican
State Senator 11th Senatorial District- Reid Falconer – Republican
State Senator 11th Senatorial District- Patrick McMath – Republican
District Judge 21st Judicial District Court, Division D- Brian Abels – Republican
District Judge 21st Judicial District Court, Division D- ‘Ernie’ Drake – Republican
Councilman District 2- John Gary Ingraffia – Republican
Councilman District 2- ‘Greg’ Varnado – Republican
Councilman District 9- Glenn Dale – Republican
Councilman District 9- Brigette Delatte Hyde – Republican
Mayor City of Ponchatoula- ‘Steve’ Pugh – Republican
Mayor City of Ponchatoula- Robert F. ‘Bob’ Zabbia – Democrat