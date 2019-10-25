Tropical Storm Olga has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Max winds of 40mph. The system will make landfall in south Louisiana overnight as it merges with an approaching cold front bringing heavy rainfall and windy conditions to southeast Louisiana.

Areal Flood Advisories remain in effect across southeast Louisiana, including all of Metro New Orleans until 5:15PM. 2-5 inches of rainfall has already fallen in spots, and an additional 1-3″ of rain is possible over the next two hours.

The primary threats will be heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and an isolated tornado threat. In addition, winds may gust between 35-55mph overnight in parts of southeast Louisiana as the center of Olga comes onshore between 10PM-4AM.

Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1PM Saturday afternoon; however, most of the rain looks to be out of here by 8AM Saturday morning! Most of Saturday is looking great with cooler temperatures as well!