Tropical Storm Olga has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. Max winds of 40mph. Racing quickly north-northeast at 19mph. The system will make landfall in south Louisiana overnight as it merges with an approaching cold front bringing heavy rainfall and windy conditions to southeast Louisiana.

Greatest impacts will be felt along and east of where the center comes onshore. Here's the latest track:

Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1PM Saturday afternoon; however, most of the rain looks to be out of here by 8AM Saturday morning! 2-5 inches of rainfall has already fallen in spots, and an additional 2-4" of rain is possible over the next twelve hours.

TIMING: Expecting rain coverage to remain scattered this evening. Not a complete washout. Highest rain coverage will arrive from 10PM-4AM across the area as the center of Olga moves overhead.

By tomorrow morning around 7-8AM, Olga will be quickly racing away and taking the rain with it! Most of Saturday is looking perfect, cooler, and breezy with a mix of sun & clouds.

The primary threats will be heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and an isolated tornado threat. In addition, winds may gust between 35-55mph overnight in parts of southeast Louisiana as the center of Olga comes onshore between 10PM-4AM.

Most of Saturday is looking great with cooler temperatures as well! Most spots staying in the upper 60s to near 70 in the afternoon!