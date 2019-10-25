× Tropical Depression 17 forms in Gulf, will make landfall in Louisiana

The area of low pressure in the western Gulf of Mexico was classified as Tropical Depression 17 Wednesday Friday morning. This system will continue moving north through Friday night and make landfall near or just west of the Atchafalaya during the overnight hours.

Mostly likely by that point it will have merged with a cold front coming in from the west. Even though winds at that point may be up to 40 mpn it will likely be post-tropical because of the front. Either way, impacts to the area will be the same.

The two main impacts with this system will be the heavy rain threat and potential of severe weather. The area remains under a flash flood watch through Saturday morning.

Isolated tornadoes will also be possible through the day as is typical east of a tropical system on land. A tornado watch is in effect for Mississippi counties until 4. This could continue tonight across the area, so please have a way to be woken up if a warning is issued for your area.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.