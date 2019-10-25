Preview: LSU’s showdown vs Auburn

LSU will face a Top 10 opponent for the third time this year as the second-ranked Tigers host Auburn (No. 9 AP/No. 10 Coaches) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. CBS will televise the LSU game for the second straight week.

LSU enters the game riding an 8-game winning streak and the Tigers are 7-0 overall and 3-0 in league play. LSU remained No. 2 in the AP poll this week and No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches’ poll following the 36-13 win over Mississippi State last week.

Auburn is coming off a 51-10 win over Arkansas and brings a 6-1 overall mark and a 3-1 league record into the game.

LSU has won two straight and three of its last four against Auburn, which includes a 22-21 victory a year ago in Jordan-Hare Stadium when PK Cole Tracy drilled a 42-yard field goal as time expired to lift the LSU Tigers to the victory.

The last three games between LSU and Auburn have been decided by a total of 10 points with two of the last three games being decided on the final play of the game. (2016 and 2018). And in 2017, LSU rallied from a 20-0 first half deficit to win 27-23 in Tiger Stadium.

The home team has won 16 of the last 19 meetings between the teams. LSU has won nine straight against Auburn in Tiger Stadium, a streak that started with a 27-14 win in 2001 that clinched LSU’s first berth in the SEC Championship Game.

LSU is off to a 7-0 start for the first time since 2015 and the fourth time since 2010. Overall, LSU has started 7-0 eight times during its history. Other 7-0 starts came in 1958, 1959, 1972, 1973, 2010, 2011, and 2015.

LSU is ranked No. 2 in the nation for the second straight week. It’s the first time since 2011 the Tigers have been ranked this high in consecutive weeks. Overall, LSU has played 23 consecutive games as a Top 25 team. LSU has been a Top 25 for 36 of the 41 games under Coach O with 16 of those coming as a Top 10 team.

With the win over Florida, LSU is 6-1 in its last seven games against Top 10 ranked teams. Last year, LSU won a school-record four games against Top 10 opponents. LSU is 2-0 in 2019 against Top 10 teams as the Tigers beat then-No. 10 Texas, 45-38, in week 2.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron brings a 32-9 mark in 41 games as the Tiger coach into the contest. Of his 32 wins with the Tigers, 25 have come by double-figures, seven have come against Top 10 teams and 13 have come against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Seven of Orgeron’s 32 victories have come against teams ranked in the Top 10 in the nation, which ranks as the third-most for a coach in LSU history, trailing only Les Miles (16 in 12 years) and Charles McClendon (10 in 18 years). Orgeron is 7-3 against Top 10 teams at LSU.

LSU has scored 35 or more points in the first seven games of a season for the first time in school history. LSU had its streak of games with at least 40 points snapped last week at nine straight. LSU is one of only 13 teams in college football history to score 40 points or more in nine consecutive games.

Of LSU’s 44 offensive touchdowns, 35 have come on drives of less than three minutes. LSU’s 44 touchdown drives are averaging 6 plays and taking just 2 minutes and 15 seconds.

LSU leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 in the nation in scoring offense (50.1), passing offense (385.7), and pass efficiency (204.3 rating). The Tigers are No. 1 in the SEC and third in the nation in total offense (539.9).

LSU is also first in the nation in redzone offense as they have converted on all 39 attempts inside the opponent 20-yard line in 2019. LSU has scored 31 TDs (18 pass/13 rush) and kicked 8 field goals in its 39 trips in the redzone.

QB Joe Burrow leads the nation in passing TDs (29) and he’s first in the SEC and second in the nation in passing yards (2,484), passing yards per game (354.9) and pass efficiency (216.2 rating).

Burrow has completed 173-of-218 passes for 2,484 yards a school-record 29 TDs and only three interceptions. He’s also first in the SEC and No. 3 in the nation in total offense (368.3).

WRs Justin Jefferson (48 rec., 759 yards, 9 TDs) and Ja’Marr Chase (35 rec., 626 yards, 9 TDs) rank Nos.1-2 in the SEC in receiving yards per game with 108.4 and 104.3 yards respectively. The duo has combined for 83 receptions for 1,385 yards and 18 touchdowns. WR Terrace Marshall is No. 8 in the league with 76.0 yards per game (20 rec., 304 yards, 6TDs).

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is No. 2 in the SEC in rushing TDs (7) and he’s No. 9 in the league in rushing yards per game (78.1). Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 547 yards on 89 attempts.

CB Derek Stingley leads the SEC in passes defended with 12. Stingley has intercepted a pass in three of LSU’s last four games.

27 – LSU has scored points in 27 of 28 quarters in 2019. LSU had its streak of consecutive quarters with points snapped at a nation’s best 39 last week vs. Mississippi State when the Tigers didn’t score in the fourth quarter.

35 – LSU has scored 35 or more points in 10 straight games, which is the nation’s longest current streak. LSU is also one of just 25 teams in college football history to score 35 points are more in 10 straight games.

43 – LSU has scored points on 43 consecutive trips inside the redzone. LSU is a nation’s best 39-of-39 in the redzone this year.