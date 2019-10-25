NOPD arrests 3 teenage girls for robbing taxi driver
NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested three teenage girls for robbing a taxi driver.
A 16-year-old girl called for the taxi, which picked up her, a 14-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old girl around 2 p.m. on October 24, according to initial reports by the NOPD.
The trio exited the taxi in the 2000 block of Florida Avenue around 2 p.m., at which point the 16-year-old girl told the taxi driver that she would pay the fare.
Instead, the 16-year-old snatched the driver’s purse off of the front seat, and one of the other teens knocked down a camera that was on the windshield of the cab before all three fled.
The trio was arrested at the intersection of Saint Anthony and North Miro, according to the NOPD.