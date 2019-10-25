NOPD arrests 3 teenage girls for robbing taxi driver

Posted 11:30 AM, October 25, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested three teenage girls for robbing a taxi driver.

A 16-year-old girl called for the taxi, which picked up her, a 14-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old girl around 2 p.m. on October 24, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The trio exited the taxi in the 2000 block of Florida Avenue around 2 p.m., at which point the 16-year-old girl told the taxi driver that she would pay the fare.

Instead, the 16-year-old snatched the driver’s purse off of the front seat, and one of the other teens knocked down a camera that was on the windshield of the cab before all three fled.

The trio was arrested at the intersection of Saint Anthony and North Miro, according to the NOPD.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 29.986801 by -90.063054.

2000 block of Florida Avenue

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.