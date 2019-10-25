× NOPD arrests 3 teenage girls for robbing taxi driver

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested three teenage girls for robbing a taxi driver.

A 16-year-old girl called for the taxi, which picked up her, a 14-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old girl around 2 p.m. on October 24, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The trio exited the taxi in the 2000 block of Florida Avenue around 2 p.m., at which point the 16-year-old girl told the taxi driver that she would pay the fare.

Instead, the 16-year-old snatched the driver’s purse off of the front seat, and one of the other teens knocked down a camera that was on the windshield of the cab before all three fled.

The trio was arrested at the intersection of Saint Anthony and North Miro, according to the NOPD.

29.986801 -90.063054