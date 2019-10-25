× Forecast changes, severe weather now possible but better Saturday

A shift in the forecast over the next few days means the area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will be moving through southern Louisiana during Friday night into Saturday morning. While not currently a classified system, it’s possible this could make landfall as a depression or a weak tropical storm.

This will lead to a small window of severe weather potential as is typical with land falling tropical systems. There is a marginal risk outlook for the area which means a low chance on the overall scale. However as the low in the gulf moves over some rotating storms are possible that could produce a brief tornado or a strong wind gust.

The biggest threat with this system though will be the heavy rain. A flash flood watch is in effect through Saturday morning. We’re looking at the potential of 2-4 inches of rain which will not cause widespread issues, however the threat of small areas of heavy rain training for a longer period of time could lead to isolated street flooding. As always avoid driving through flooded roads.

And finally with the low approaching the area that will cause some higher tide levels in the area. A coastal flood advisory means some low areas may see high water. This should be an isolated threat, but still areas outside the levee system could see water in the low lying spots. 1-3 foot tide levels would be possible.

Stay aware of weather conditions through the day. The good news is that with the low pushing over the area it should clear the rain quicker on Saturday. Heavy rain and storms will continue through Friday night before coming to an end over the area by midday Saturday.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.