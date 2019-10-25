× Help keep children warm: Donate to Coats for Kids 2019

NEW ORLEANS – It’s that time of year again, the time when the community comes together to bring warmth to the holiday season.

WGNO-TV’s Coats for Kids is our annual coat drive that collects coats for those who need them most — children.

Since its inception, Coats for Kids has donated over 72,000 coats to area children in need.

Helping out is easy. Drop off a coat at any of our partner locations – coming soon!

We’ll take it from there, providing pick-up, cleaning and delivery to our distribution centers.