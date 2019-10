Tulane’s stellar 2019 season took a sudden turn for the worse last Saturday night.

The Wave was routed by Memphis, 47-17.

Tulane, 5-2, tries to right the ship Saturday at Navy. Head coach Willie Fritz says the Green Wave simply must make more big plays.

Navy is a 3.5 point favorite in the game.

Tulane averages 267.7 yards per game, 8th best rushing attack in the FBS.

Navy is 5-1. Their only loss was to Memphis, 35-23, September 26th.

Game time is 2:30 pm New Orleans time.