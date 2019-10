Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY - You don't see it much at the movies.

That's the audience standing up.

Standing up and applauding what they're watching on the big screen, that is.

And that is what's happening with this movie.

The movie is "Black and Blue"

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood travels to New York to interview the cast and director of the movie which is all about a New Orleans police officer.