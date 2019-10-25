Behind the Pom Poms: Pelicans Dance Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Every fan in attendance to tonight's home opener game will receive a 'Won't Bow Down" t-shirt!

New Orleans Pelicans is set to take on the Dallas Mavericks Friday night at the Smoothie King Center! Tip off is at 7PM.

Although Zion Williamson is out recovering from a knee surgery, the Pelicans dancers are more than excited to hit the dance floor!

"This season, I'm looking for the crowd to be crazy and super excited! We have a really exciting lineup, and so I'm looking forward to feeding off that energy from the crowd." said 4-year veteran dancer Rian Allen.

In addition to rocking their famous bright red lipstick, dancers will also be sporting new uniforms.

"It's a lot of hard work. We always have workouts an hour before practice. Then, we practice for 3 hours, sometimes 3 1/2 hours after that. It's a lot of hard work, but very rewarding." said dancer Bailey Blankenship.

Make sure to cheer on the Pelicans dancers along the sideline of the Smoothie King Center. According to the squad, there will be new dance moves and fierce performances all season long.