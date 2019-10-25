× A Tarantula Visits from the Audubon Zoo

Boo at the Zoo

“Bring your little ghosts and goblins to Boo at the Zoo! Featuring Trick-or-Treat Lane presented by Event Producers, a Ghost Train presented Enfamil (which can be scary for children and adults), Mummy Manor presented by Members of the New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union (scary and non-scary), games, entertainment, and more. All games and treats, except concessions, are free with admission.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

Dates: Friday, October 25 – Sunday, October 27, 2019

Times: Friday & Saturday: 5:00pm – 9:00pm Sunday: 4:00pm – 8:00pm The Zoo will close at 3pm on those days.

Audubon Zoo 6500 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70118

Tickets: $20 Event is sold out on Saturday! Children under 24 months of age are admitted for free. Event is held rain or shine. Boo at the Zoo is considered a fundraiser for Children’s Hospital and Audubon Zoo. Should a ticket holder be unable to attend, your purchase should be considered a donation; there will be no refunds nor will tickets be honored on another night or year. Event usually sells out. Be sure to buy your tickets early. Tickets are available online or at any Audubon attraction. Member discount does not apply.

Activities Ghost Train Ride The Ghost Train line closes at 7:30pm on October 25-26 and at 6:30pm October 27. This allows those already in line to ride the train before it closes for the night. The Ghost Train can be scary, especially for little kids!! We recommend a minimum age of 8 years for riders. Monster Maze by a-MAZE-ing returns Scary and non-scary Mummy Manor Trick-or-Treating Trick-or-Treat candy bags for children are distributed at the entrance to Trick-or-Treat Lane – please use only these designated bags for trick-or-treating in Boo at the Zoo. Inflatables Live entertainment Audubon Zoo Animal Encounters Animal exhibits are not open but animal presentations are held by the elephant fountain each night. Endangered Species “Scare-ousel” included in admission

Photo Packages Don’t want to bring your camera? Magic Memories can snap your family photo upon entry. Purchase prices vary by package. And much more!



Click here for more information about Boo at the Zoo.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Bat Appreciation Day

Bring the family to the Nature Center to learn how amazing bats can be! No entrance fee is required to enter the Nature Center, walk the trails, or participate in this event.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

Saturday, October 26, 2019

9:30am – 4:00pm

Audubon Louisiana Nature Center

FREE ADMISSION

Schedule 9:30am – Expert Chat 10:00am – Planetarium show 10:15am – Animal Encounter in the Interpretive Center 11:15am – Planetarium Show 11:30am – Expert Chat 1:30pm – Planetarium Show 2:00pm – Animal Encounter in the Interpretive Center 3:30pm – Expert Chat with Dr. Craig Hood

Activities and Stamp Collecting Stations 10:00am – 3:00pm Pollinator Garden: Intro and Passport Pick-up Breezeway Landing: Seed-bomb Making Cypress Overlook: Bat listening station Classroom: Flappy Bat Crafts



Click here for more about Bat Appreciation Day.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Crawloween

“Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium invites guests to celebrate Halloween “infestivities” at Crawloween on October 29 through October 31, 2019. Guests are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes, learn about some “scary” critters, discover pumpkins that double as animal habitats, go trick or tricking, eat buggy snacks, and more! All Crawloween activities are included with general admission.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

Tuesday, October 29 – Thursday, October 31, 2019

Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium 423 Canal Street New Orleans, LA 70130

10:00am – 4:00pm

Admission discount Wear a Halloween costume and get a discount off of admission! ($3 off for adults, $2 off for children under 12 years) Normal Admission Prices: $29.95 (plus sales tax): Adult $21.95 (plus sales tax): Child (2-12) $24.95 (plus sales tax): Senior (65+)

Activities Learn about the myths behind some “scary” critters Go trick-or-treating for bug-themed trinkets at our special presentation stations Enjoy buggy snacks in Bug Appétit Check out pumpkins that double as animal exhibits See the spiders, scorpions and roaches Enter the “Guess How Many Maggots are in the Jar” contest! The three closest guesses will receive gift certificates to the Butterfly Garden and Insectarium’s Flea Market Gift Shop.



Click here for more information about Crawloween.

Click here for more information about the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium.