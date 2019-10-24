Your Local Election Headquarters: November 16 St. John Parish ballot

ST. JOHN PARISH – For the next month, the candidates below will once again be fighting for your vote.

The Gubernatorial General Election will be held on Nov. 16, 2019.

For those looking to vote in this election, the deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 16, and the deadline to register through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Oct. 26.

Early voting will be Nov. 2-9 (except Sunday, Nov. 3) from 8:30 A.M. to 6 P.M.

The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot is Nov. 12 by 4:30 P.M. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is Nov. 15 by 4:30 P.M. (other than military and overseas voters).

On the ballot:

Governor- John Bel Edwards – Democrat

Governor- ‘Eddie’ Rispone – Republican

Secretary of State- Kyle Ardoin – Republican

Secretary of State- ‘Gwen’ Collins-Greenup – Democrat

Councilman at Large Division B- Marvin “Butch” Perrilloux Jr. – Democrat

Councilman at Large Division B- Michael P. Wright – No Party

Councilman District 4- Frank Alexis Jr. – Democrat

Councilman District 4- Tyra Duhe-Griffin – Democrat