Tropical Storm Olga forming in the Gulf? Flash Flood Watches issued.

An area of disturbed weather has gotten better organized in the southern Gulf of Mexico. This system will bring a heavy rain & flash flood threat to Louisiana & Mississippi over the next 36 hours.

The National Hurricane Center is now giving the system a 60% chance of developing into a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm Olga within the next 24 hours. The system will be short-lived, as it will merge with an approaching cold front. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the system on Friday.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH — Issued for all of southeastern Louisiana until 1PM Saturday. 2-4 inches of rainfall likely, with localized 6+ inches of rainfall possible.

Regardless of whether the system develops or not, heavy rainfall associated with the disturbance will be heading towards Louisiana on Friday into Saturday morning.

ALL of south Louisiana is within a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 4) for heavy rainfall on Friday.