Tropical Storm Olga forming in the Gulf? Flash Flood Watches issued.

An area of disturbed weather has gotten better organized in the southern Gulf of Mexico. This system will bring a heavy rain & flash flood threat to Louisiana & Mississippi over the next 36 hours.
The National Hurricane Center is now giving the system a 60% chance of developing into a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm Olga within the next 24 hours. The system will be short-lived, as it will merge with an approaching cold front. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the system on Friday.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH — Issued for all of southeastern Louisiana until 1PM Saturday. 2-4 inches of rainfall likely, with localized 6+ inches of rainfall possible.
Regardless of whether the system develops or not, heavy rainfall associated with the disturbance will be heading towards Louisiana on Friday into Saturday morning.
ALL of south Louisiana is within a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 4) for heavy rainfall on Friday.
Primary risks: 1-3” of rainfall likely Friday-early Saturday with localized 3-6+” amounts, breezy-windy late Friday/Saturday, increased seas & gale force winds offshore.
TIMING: Tonight, expecting rain coverage to increase after Midnight. Expect to dodge locally heavy rainfall for your morning commute Friday.
Friday, expecting a near washout. There will be breaks, but I would have the umbrella on hand all day. Off & on showers/thunderstorms.
Winds onshore late Friday through early Saturday could gust 25-40mph with some of the rain squalls pushing through the area.
Saturday will start with scattered showers, cooler; and breezy. The good news? I think we WILL start to dry out on Saturday ahead of the LSU-AUBURN game. Most rain across south Louisiana looks to end by Noon-3PM on Saturday.
Drier & cooler by Saturday evening and Sunday! Grab the jacket for Saturday night plans. Many spots on Sunday morning will wake up in the lower 50s!