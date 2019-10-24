Thursday night classic: St Charles Catholic 28 Newman 27

The game, between two of the best clubs in Division III, was as good as advertised, maybe even better.

Arch Manning threw for 3 touchdowns, and ran for another. But a high snap on an extra point attempt in the fourth quarter was costly as St Charles Catholic defeated Newman 28-27.

Newman led 14-6 at the half. The Comets tied it without running a play from scrimmage. Phillip Tran ran the the kickoff back 88 yards to start the second half. And, the Comets, then executed a trick play perfectly, with quarterback Justin Dumas catching the two point conversion.

St Charles Catholic closed out the game, running on nine straight plays to kill more than 5 minutes off the clock.

Comets coach Frank Monica tipped his cap to the Greenies.

Manning completed 24 of 32 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns. He was intercepted once.

