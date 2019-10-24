Taylor checks out Tiki Tolteca with Tomas from Yelp!

Posted 3:42 PM, October 24, 2019, by
NEW ORLEANS - Who doesn't love a good tiki drink? Here's what Taylor and Tomas found, right at 5!

Taylor Feingold knows that the end of a hard day is made better when you meet up with friends for a drink! She always texts her good friend and Yelper, Tomas Rey, to find the hottest spots in town. This time, T & T met at Tiki Tolteca, a french quarter speakeasy and tiki bar right above Felipe's Taqueria.

Tiki Tolteca has over 150 great reviews on Yelp and is open from 5 pm to midnight Tuesday through Thursday, and from 3 pm through midnight Friday through Sunday. Talk about fun decorations, like string light and statues and cool barware that you can buy! The sweet fruity drinks will transport you to a tropical island.

T & T started with a classic tiki drink, the Painkiller. Filled with Pusser's rum, coconut, pineapple, orange, and nutmeg. Next, T & T tried a Scorpion Bowl: light rum, brandy, gin, orange, lime and orgeat dance around a shot of 151 on fire! They finished with tiki shots: a bartender special.

Where else should Taylor and Tomas go on their adventures?! Tag @taylorfeingold, @trey647 and @yelpnola and let us know!

