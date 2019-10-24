× Rain chances going up tonight

It’s going to be a soggy end to the week. The combination of a cold front and tropical disturbance will bring quite a bit of rain into the area through the start of the weekend.

The disturbance is in the southwestern Gulf. This will not develop into any sort of tropical system, however it will bring tropical moisture to the area over the next few days.

As a cold front moves in from the west it will absorb the disturbance and lift it north. The combination of the two systems will create a large area of persistent rain across the lower Mississippi valley on Friday. The front now looks like it is slowing down enough to where showers will continue through at least early afternoon on Saturday.

In general look for rain amounts of 1-2 inches with some areas receiving higher totals.