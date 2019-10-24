× Propeller Pop! 2019

“Propeller Pop! is the annual gala event hosted by Propeller: A Force For Social Innovation celebrating social entrepreneurs and innovation in New Orleans… Since 2011, Propeller has accelerated over 215 entrepreneurs, 71% are women or people of color. Their ventures have created over 485+ jobs and generated over $112 million in revenue and financing. The event features over 10 pop-up restaurants, a tasting room by Roulaison Distilling Co., a silent auction, and more surprises popping up throughout the evening. Featured pop-ups include Nayo Jones Experience, Zulu Connection, and a tasting of New Orleans’ best pop-up restaurants: Ma Momma’s House of Cornbread, Chicken and Waffles, Ms. Gloria’s Kitchen, Cupcake Fairies, Vaucresson Sausage, Mia X – Whip Dem Pots, Cocktails by Pop!, Brother2Sister Catering, We Dat’s Chicken and Shrimp, Piety & Desire Chocolate, and Whiskey & Sticks.” – gopropellor.org

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Time Patron Hour: 6:00pm – 7:00pm General Admission: 7:00pm – 9:30pm

Propeller Incubator 4035 Washington Avenue New Orleans, LA 70125

Tickets Top Pop! Patron Hour: $100 General Admission: $35 ($40 at the door) Propeller Alumni: $20



