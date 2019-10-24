Propeller Pop! 2019

Posted 6:10 AM, October 24, 2019, by

Propeller Pop! 2019

“Propeller Pop! is the annual gala event hosted by Propeller: A Force For Social Innovation celebrating social entrepreneurs and innovation in New Orleans…  Since 2011, Propeller has accelerated over 215 entrepreneurs, 71% are women or people of color.  Their ventures have created over 485+ jobs and generated over $112 million in revenue and financing.  The event features over 10 pop-up restaurants, a tasting room by Roulaison Distilling Co., a silent auction, and more surprises popping up throughout the evening.  Featured pop-ups include Nayo Jones Experience, Zulu Connection, and a tasting of New Orleans’ best pop-up restaurants: Ma Momma’s House of Cornbread, Chicken and Waffles, Ms. Gloria’s Kitchen, Cupcake Fairies, Vaucresson Sausage, Mia X – Whip Dem Pots, Cocktails by Pop!, Brother2Sister Catering, We Dat’s Chicken and Shrimp, Piety & Desire Chocolate, and Whiskey & Sticks.” – gopropellor.org

  • Wednesday, November 6, 2019
  • Time
    • Patron Hour: 6:00pm – 7:00pm
    • General Admission: 7:00pm – 9:30pm
  • Propeller Incubator
    • 4035 Washington Avenue
    • New Orleans, LA 70125
  • Tickets
    • Top Pop! Patron Hour: $100
    • General Admission: $35 ($40 at the door)
    • Propeller Alumni: $20

Click here to purchase tickets to Propeller Pop! 2019.

Click here for more information about Propeller Pop! 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.