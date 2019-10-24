Oscar nominee Naomie Harris makes Hollywood history in New Orleans movie ‘Black and Blue’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY - Naomie Harris is a movie star.

Now she's making movie history.

She's the first African-American actress to star, in a leading role as a police officer in a movie.

Naomie stars in "Black and Blue".

She stars as a New Orleans cop.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood finds out when he travels to New York to interview the star of the film that's all about New Orleans.

Naomie Harris is already an award-winning actress.

She got an Oscar nomination for her role in the Oscar winning movie "Moonlight".