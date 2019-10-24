Pawlins and River Road Veterinary Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pawlins

At Pawlins, our primary focus is on the health, safety, and well-being of your furry family member. Here’s what sets us apart. Each of our guest’s activities are hand selected based on the personality of your pooch! We would never use a cookie cutter approach, because your pet deserves individualized, personal care just like they get at home. We are about Canine Enrichment where we provide each guest with opportunities for social interaction with both humans and their dog friends and they get to play with toys that exercise their bodies and their minds. Our play groups are smaller which is safer for the pups and allows more human interaction, just like they get at home. We built this premier facility from the ground up with an innovative approach to meet and exceed every standard you have come to know in pet care. Pawlins is designed and operated with your pet’s health and safety as our primary focus. Call today to learn more!

www.pawlins.com

504-302-7200

River Road Veterinary Hospital

Your dog or cat doesn’t just share a home with you. In the deepest ways, they are family. And when you care so much for your pet, you need to know that they are receiving the best care there is. That’s why we built River Road Veterinary Hospital – because you can trust us just as much as your dog or cat trusts you. River Road Veterinary Hospital offers wellness & preventative care, surgery, dentistry, boarding & grooming, end of life car and emergencies & sick visits for your pets. The first step is to give us a call now in order to schedule your first appointment. Our friendly team will ask you a few simple questions about your pet’s health and needs, and we’ll collaborate to schedule a convenient appointment time for you. During your visit, we will check you in and will soon after escort you to your private exam room. We’ll spend some time getting to know your goals and concerns for your pet, and will educate you about any important issues your pet faces. The examination will be thorough, as your pet’s health means everything to us. And we will offer tips and practical advice on how to help your pet live a longer, happier life by your side. It all starts with a phone call – so call us now!

riverroadvets.com

504-838-0288

Pawlins and River Road Veterinary Hospital are located at 3501 River Rd, New Orleans, LA 70121

