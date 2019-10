Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The New Orleans Saints(6-1) are big favorites at home this week vs Arizona(3-3-1) to continue its five-game winning streak.

And after that, they have a bye week before taking on their rival, the Atlanta Falcons.

So, should they risk playing injured QB Drew Brees against the Cardinals?

Our resident NFL Scout Chris Landry weighs in on why the decision might not be as easy as fans think it is.