Ed-itorial Podcast: Drew Brees says he wants to play on Sunday, but will Payton allow it?

In this episode, Ed covers football across the whole state. Last year, LSU was a 10 point underdog at Auburn, but they are now a 12 point favorite at home. At Saints practice, Drew Brees says his plan is to play on Sunday, and he will tell Sean Payton if he is ready. And finally, Tulane coming off of a hard loss last week, but they can’t go into the game against Navy with that mindset.

