Ed-itorial Podcast: Drew Brees says he wants to play on Sunday, but will Payton allow it?

Posted 10:35 AM, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:36AM, October 24, 2019

ed daniels editorial

Welcome to the Ed-itorial, the podcast of WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels. Each week, Ed brings you insights, breaking news, interviews with newsmakers, and his Ed-itorials.

In this episode, Ed covers football across the whole state. Last year, LSU was a 10 point underdog at Auburn, but they are now a 12 point favorite at home. At Saints practice, Drew Brees says his plan is to play on Sunday, and he will tell Sean Payton if he is ready. And finally, Tulane coming off of a hard loss last week, but they can’t go into the game against Navy with that mindset.

Send your questions and comments directly to Ed at ed@wgno.com.

Thanks for tuning in!

