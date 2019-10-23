The case of counterfeit cash in Covington

COVINGTON, LA -- Covington police are looking for a pair of suspects who are accused of using counterfeit cash.  The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the pair has targeted several stores in the Covington area.  Police say the two are using fake $20 bills to buy gift cards.

The latest case happened at a Walgreen's on October 10th.  CPD says the pair is using a white, four-door car to make their getaway.

Police released surveillance camera footage that they say shows both of the suspects as well as the car.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you can help Covington police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.  Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 400 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

