Saints injury report: Brees limited, Kamara does not practice

Posted 4:43 PM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:44PM, October 23, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints leaves the field after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 27-9 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is one of three players who were listed as “limited” in practice Wednesday, in the report submitted by the club to the NFL.

5 Saints did not practice.

They are running back Alvin Kamara (ankle/knee), tight end Jared Cook (ankle), wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (ankle), cornerback JT Gray (ankle), and cornerback Patrick Robinson (hamstring).

The Saints host the Arizona Cardinals at Noon Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

