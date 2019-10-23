× Saints injury report: Brees limited, Kamara does not practice

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is one of three players who were listed as “limited” in practice Wednesday, in the report submitted by the club to the NFL.

5 Saints did not practice.

They are running back Alvin Kamara (ankle/knee), tight end Jared Cook (ankle), wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (ankle), cornerback JT Gray (ankle), and cornerback Patrick Robinson (hamstring).

The Saints host the Arizona Cardinals at Noon Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.