RTA moves transit hub to Duncan Plaza

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans RTA has moved its Transit Hub from its Canal Street headquarters to Duncan Plaza.

This was previously scheduled for Sunday, October 20th, but was delayed due to the Hard Rock crane demolition.

As the City of New Orleans continues its response to the Hard Rock Hotel building collapse, this temporary solution keeps riders closer to the original transit hub while remaining outside of the accident scene.

The RTA will provide onsite operations management and customer service.

The RTA is not servicing bus stops located at Elk and Canal, riders should go to Duncan Plaza to catch buses normally serviced at Elk and Canal.

The RTA is working closely with the City of New Orleans and will continue to update riders as new information becomes available.

The RTA has implemented these service changes to minimize the burden to its riders while continuing to provide safe, reliable service.

These changes will remain in effect until further notice.

