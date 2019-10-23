New Google Maps feature shows location of police speed traps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Google Maps is about to get some new features that will help users report on incidents such as speed traps and accidents in an upcoming update.

These real-time reporting features were popularized by the navigation app Waze, which is owned by Google.

Waze has a devoted user base because it can sometimes give drivers a better picture of the road conditions that may affect the drive. Navigation apps like Google Maps previously did not identify road conditions that could affect traffic, such as speed traps.

Android users had already been able to report crashes, speed traps and traffic slowdowns right on the app. However, these features were previously unavailable to iOS users.

A global update that will bring this functionality to both platforms began rolling out to users last week, according to a Google blog post.

Google is also adding the ability to report construction, lane closures, disabled vehicles and objects such as debris on the road.