Movin day: Threat of severe weather pushes several prep football games to Thursday night
Possible severe weather has prompted several schools to move their high school football games to Thursday night, from Friday.
Among those:
Newman at St Charles Catholic 7 pm
Karr vs Landry Walker at Behrman Stadium 7 pm
Vandebilt Catholic at South Terrebonne
Franklinton at Lakeshore
Ponchatoula at Fontainebleau 7 pm
Northshore at Hammond 7 pm
Kentwood at Pine 7 pm
Berwick at St James 7 pm
Morgan City at South Lafourche
Covenant Christian at Central Catholic 7 pm