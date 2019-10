Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saints quarterback Drew Brees was in uniform for Wednesday's walk thru practice at the Saints facility.

No word on whether Brees will play Sunday against Arizona at the Superdome.

He's been out since right thumb surgery in September. He was injured in week two, a September 15th loss to the Rams in Los Angeles.

The Saints are 5-0 this season with Teddy Bridgewater as the starter.

The Saints will release their official injury report later Wednesday afternoon.