Love it, Like it, Hate it: “Healthy” Crackers!

Wondering which crackers are the better options for snacking or dipping in hummus? Many cracker brands claim to be health and wholesome but are actually not the best option. To help you with choosing the better for you cracker option, in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, Molly has the best & worst crackers on store shelves.

LOVE IT!

Ak-Mak Whole Wheat Sesame Cracker: 110 calories – 19 grams carbs – 3 grams fiber – 220 mg sodium – 5 grams protein

Organic whole wheat flour, clover honey, butter, sesame seeds, salt

Mary’s Gone Original Cracker: 140 calories – 21 grams carbs – 3 grams fiber – 190 mg sodium – 3 grams protein

Whole grain brown rice, whole grain quinoa, brown flax seeds, brown sesame seeds, sea salt

Whisps Parmesan Cheese Crisps: 100 calories – 1-gram carbs – 0 grams fiber – 220 mg sodium – 9 grams protein

Parmesan cheese is the single ingredient

Vans Gluten Free Say Cheese Cracker: 140 calories – 20 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 230 mg sodium – 3 grams protein

Gluten free whole grain blend, cheddar cheese blend, rice flour, brown sugar, salt, sesame seeds, beta-carotene, Annatto extract

LIKE IT!

Crunchmaster Protein Sea Salt Crackers: 130 calories – 20 grams carbs – 3 grams fiber – 170 mg sodium – 5 grams protein

Brown rice flour, garbanzo flour, brown rice protein, sesame seeds, corn fiber, oat fiber, sea salt

Ground Up Cauliflower Sea Salt Crackers: 100 calories – 18 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 325 sodium – 2 grams protein

Cauliflower flour, whole grain rice flour, cassava flour, rice flour, potato flakes, salt, sugar, rice fiber, lentil flour, vegetable blend powder

365 Organic Whole Wheat Mini Toasts: 70 calories – 13 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 75 mg sodium – 2 grams protein

Organic whole wheat flour, organic wheat flour, organic sugar, salt

Trader Giotto’s Oven-Baked Cheese Bites: 170 calories – <1-gram carbs – 0 grams fiber – 310 mg sodium – 15 grams protein

Semi aged cheese, Grana Padano cheese

ParmCrisp Everything Cheese Crisp: 100 calories – 0 grams carbs – 0 grams fiber – 230 mg sodium – 9 grams protein

Aged parmesan cheese, sesame seeds, poppy seeds

HATE IT!

Back to Nature Crispy Wheat Crackers: 130 calories – 22 grams carbs – 1 gram fiber – 230 mg sodium – 2 grams protein

White flour, sugar, brown rice syrup, sugar, sea salt, malted barely extract

Bitsy's Organic Cheddar Chia Crackers: 110 calories

– 17 grams carbs – 1 gram fiber – 250 mg sodium – 3 grams protein

Organic white flour, organic dehydrated carrots, organic cheddar cheese blend, organic sweet potato powder, organic cheddar cheese, chia seeds, sea salt, organic annatto

