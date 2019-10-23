× Kenner teenager killed in Tuesday night hit and run

METAIRIE, LA – Shortly before 11:00 P.M. on Tuesday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to a single vehicle, fatal crash, on I-10 westbound near Power Blvd.

The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Jonathan Mejia, of Kenner.

The initial investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as Mejia was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla westbound on I-10 when his vehicle struck another vehicle.

After striking the vehicle, Mejia fled at a high rate of speed westbound on I-10.

For reasons still under investigation, Mejia’s vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and crashed into the base of a light pole. Despite being properly restrained, Mejia sustained severe injuries in the crash of which he succumbed to.

Excessive speed is a factor in the crash. Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology test results are pending.

According to NHSTA, for more than two decades, speeding has been involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities.

In 2016, speeding was a contributing factor in 27% of all fatal crashes nationwide.

Speed limits are implemented in the best interest of public safety.

Every day, Troopers witness firsthand the devastating effects of motor vehicle crashes caused by speeding, impaired driving, distractions and lack of seat belts.

All of these crashes are completely preventable when you make good decisions behind the wheel.