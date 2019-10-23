Hard Rock Hotel general contractor cites ‘impeccable’ safety record in statement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Citadel Builders, the general contractor of the Hard Rock Hotel project, has issued a statement touting the company’s “impeccable record.”

Visitors to the Metairie company’s website are greeted by a statement on a stark white screen.

“Thank you for visiting www.citadelbuilders.com,” the message reads. “We appreciate the outpouring of support and concern over the tragic accident at our future Hard Rock Hotel site in New Orleans. We are shocked and saddened that there was loss of life, but we are equally grateful that the majority [of] those injured are now resting comfortably at home with their families. We will continue to monitor the condition of those who remain under medical care.”

Despite the fatal collapse, the statement goes on to tout Citadel’s past safety record.

“At Citadel Builders, safety has always been and shall remain a priority for our employees and subcontractors,” the statement reads. “In the 16 years since we opened our doors, we have completed over $700 million in projects across Louisiana without any OSHA violations or Loss Time Accidents. We have also been a multi-year recipient of the Step Safety Award from the Louisiana Association of Builders and Contractors. We are proud of this impeccable record, and have worked hard to achieve it.”

City officials have repeatedly stressed that it will be some time before the cause of the catastrophic collapse is determined.

“While we don't yet know what caused the accident at the Hard Rock site, we would like our clients, friends, and the general public to rest assured that we are working with some of the finest engineering minds in the world and will get to the bottom of it,” the statement continues. “From our leadership and our employees, we thank you for your well wishes and ask that you keep the deceased and injured in your prayers.”