× Get the Skinny on The Eat Fit Cookbook: Bringing Healthy Gourmet Straight to Your Kitchen

Ochsner Eat Fit and River Road Press have released The Eat Fit Cookbook; available for purchase this week. Molly Kimball, registered dietitian and nutrition journalist, collaborated with award-winning chefs and restaurateurs to create crowd-pleasing, good-for-you recipes you can make at home. The Eat Fit Cookbook features more than 125 recipes from nearly 40 Eat Fit partners, along with wellness tips and stories from chefs and foodies.

Inside The Eat Fit Cookbook

125+ recipes for appetizers, entrees, desserts, snacks, sides, sauces and beverages

224 pages featuring an inside look at the kitchens of New Orleans’ most iconic restaurants

Educational features including salt swaps, stock the perfect pantry, kitchen tools essentials, and how to choose the best oil.

Essential ingredients and cooking tools to set your kitchen adventures up for success

Featured recipes and content from dozens of restaurants, including Commander’s Palace, as well as local brands like Swerve Sweetener and Big Easy Bucha

The Eat Fit Nutritional Criteria [see full details at www.OchsnerEatFit.com]

No white, refined starches

Little or no added sugar

Lower sodium

Emphasis on plant-based fats, lean proteins, vegetables and fruits

Eat Fit partners include more than 300 restaurants across the state and can be found in some of Louisiana’s most iconic spots including the Mercedes Benz Superdome, Audubon Zoo and the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. You’ll also find Eat Fit at local festivals and markets, and even local students benefit—Ochsner Eat Fit is available in schools through Pigeon Catering & Events in New Orleans.

The Eat Fit Cookbook is now available; purchase online or see a list of retailers at www.EatFitCookbook.com. Visit the website to find a store near you. For more information about Ochsner Eat Fit, please visit http://www.EatFitNOLA.com or download the Eat Fit smartphone app for the latest updates.

About Ochsner Eat Fit

Molly Kimball, registered dietitian with Ochsner Fitness Center, set out to take the guesswork out of dining out healthfully, to make the healthy choice the easy choice. In 2013, she collaborated with some of the most iconic restaurants in the New Orleans region to create Ochsner Eat Fit, a program that encourages chefs to offer nutritious, delicious meals for those who want to eat clean, watch their weight, and manage diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol. Look for the Eat Fit seal on menus at your favorite restaurants. Ochsner Eat Fit has expanded thanks to the support of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, Eat Fit has expanded statewide. Look for Eat Fit in regions near you, including Eat Fit BR, Eat Fit Acadiana, Eat Fit SWLA and Eat Fit Shreveport.

##

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her articles in Thrive Global! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.