Families of Hard Rock collapse victims file lawsuits

NEW ORLEANS – Three workers were killed in the partial collapse of the Hard Rock hotel construction site.

Now, families of two of the deceased workers have filed lawsuits against several of the companies involved in the construction.

One suit was filed by Angela Magrette Ortega, Anthony Magrette’s twin sister, Kamren Schexnayder.

The second lawsuit was filed by Jade Rouzan, on behalf of Quinnyon Wimberly Jr., whose father, Quinnyon Wimberly Sr., was killed in the collapse.

The lawsuits were filed against 1031 Canal Development LLC, Kailas Companies LLC, Harry Baker Smith Architects II, PLLC, Heaslip Enginerring LLC, Citadel Builders LLC, and Walter Zehner.