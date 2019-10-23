Coldest morning since April! Rain chances increasing late week…

Posted 4:49 AM, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:52AM, October 23, 2019

BRRRR!🥶 Grab your jacket & hot coffee this morning! It’s the coldest morning since late April across south Louisiana!

Many spots on the Northshore with temperatures starting in the low-middle 40s this morning! Low to middle 50s on the South shore.

A beautiful Wednesday on the way with lots of sunshine, a light breeze, and low humidity. High temperatures in the lower 70s! Tonight, low temperatures will again drop into the low 50s north of the lake, upper 50s south of the lake.

Unfortunately…the beautiful weather won’t last. Most of Thursday will still be nice with a mix of sun & clouds. But, by Thursday night, rain chances will start to increase as a storm system develops to our west.

Friday, expecting off & on showers/thunderstorms. Rain chance of 80%. Saturday, I have increased rain chances in the morning to about the noon hour, with a 60% chance of rain.

Sunday looks dry for now!

Another second, stronger storm system could arrive by Halloween Day…stay tuned!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.