Coldest morning since April! Rain chances increasing late week…

BRRRR!🥶 Grab your jacket & hot coffee this morning! It’s the coldest morning since late April across south Louisiana!

Many spots on the Northshore with temperatures starting in the low-middle 40s this morning! Low to middle 50s on the South shore.

A beautiful Wednesday on the way with lots of sunshine, a light breeze, and low humidity. High temperatures in the lower 70s! Tonight, low temperatures will again drop into the low 50s north of the lake, upper 50s south of the lake.

Unfortunately…the beautiful weather won’t last. Most of Thursday will still be nice with a mix of sun & clouds. But, by Thursday night, rain chances will start to increase as a storm system develops to our west.

Friday, expecting off & on showers/thunderstorms. Rain chance of 80%. Saturday, I have increased rain chances in the morning to about the noon hour, with a 60% chance of rain.

Sunday looks dry for now!

Another second, stronger storm system could arrive by Halloween Day…stay tuned!