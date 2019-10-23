Businesses are suffering following Hard Rock Collapse and Road Closures.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- The Hard Rock Hotel collapse continues to cause problems. Due to streets still being closed, businesses say they are suffering.

Caution tape still sways in the air and barricades continue to block traffic.

Many businesses are beginning to wonder when things will be back to normal.

Colin Pounds, Port Orleans Chef

“None of my guys can get to work. It’s been over a week now and everybody relies on public transportation, you know like most of the service industry in this city,” said Colin Pounds, Chef at Port Orleans. “So, you know, it’s a massive head ache.”

Since Sunday’s implosions, the evacuation order has been reduced but, some roads remain closed.

“You can see that the roads are still closed. Although we are open, we have officers turning customers away from our shop, even though we are able to operate,” explained Ryan Bergeron, Free Wheelin’ .

There are similar stories all over the affected area. Chateau Orleans Resort is facing the same struggle and they are asking for more communication.

“We haven’t been very well informed. You get more information on TV than you do anything else. You know, you talk to the police and I guess they don’t know. I talked to the firemen and they don’t know. So, we are just holding and waiting and praying,” said Paul Collins, general manager.

As people are returning to the area, some are wondering where their cars are. Many cars that were stuck near in the Hard Rock Hotel when it collapsed, have now been relocated. If that was the case for your vehicle, dial 3-1-1 to get the status of your car and find out where it has been towed to.

All of the streets inside the red line remain closed. According to RTA, since many of their streetcar stops and bus stops have been shut down, the new central transit hub is relocated to Duncan Plaza. That change goes into effect Wednesday, October 23 at 3:00 A.M.

“It makes it difficult to kind of get around the city with the traffic it’s effected tourism and it really is kind of breaking my heart to see it happen,” Jeff Miller, visitor.

As for when the rest of the roads reopen, that’s a question still unanswered.