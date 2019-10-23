Brees on playing Sunday: “That’s the plan. We’ll see.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La. -- Drew Brees was asked Wednesday if he plans on playing this weekend.

"That's the plan," Brees said. "We'll see."

He went-on to say that his thumb wouldn't be fully healed for 3 months, and it's only been half that since his injury happened in week two against the Rams. He said it's not a pain-management issue but more-so building-up the strength and stability to be able to take the snap and throw the ball-- all things he's monitoring this week that could impact if he actually does play.

"If I felt like that ball's not coming-out the way it needs to," Brees said. "[If I'm] not as comfortable, not as confident, not as accurate. Those things would be a factor."

Simply put:

"I'll tell Sean [Payton] if I'm ready and he'll believe me," Brees said.

On the other side of this is Teddy Bridgewater, who's held it down in Brees's absence, leading the Saints to a (5-0) record with him as their starter. He was asked about the team's plan for Sunday.

Reporter: "Teddy, do you think you'll be starting against the Cardinals on Sunday?"

Bridgewater laughed and responded: "Right now we're focused on the process, remaining focused on the process. If you focus on the process well enough, it'll produce results."

Results that the Saints are hoping will be their 6th-straight win, behind a process that could mean seeing 1, 2 or even 3 quarterbacks in action Sunday.