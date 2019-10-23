Beautiful now, but it won’t last long! Heavy rainfall risk Friday.

Heads up! After an absolutely perfect day on Wednesday, changes start to arrive by Thursday. Clouds will begin to increase Thursday afternoon, with spotty rain chances arriving by Thursday night!

Friday through Saturday morning, we will have to keep an eye out for localized heavy rainfall. Off and on showers & thunderstorms likely.

Forecast models hinting at a slow-moving system capable of dropping 1-3 inches of rainfall, with localized higher totals not out of the question.

The Weather Prediction Center has much of south Louisiana within a Marginal(Level 1) to a Slight(Level 2) out of 4 for localized heavy rainfall from Friday-early Saturday.

Keep the umbrella handy! Rain chances look to decrease by Saturday evening into Sunday.